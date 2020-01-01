AMS has been serving the Pacific Northwest for over 30 years! We are READY to help you further your business, by getting your products into your clients hands as quickly as possible, with quality labels that meet the state requirements. Not only do we print labels, but we are also a print company that is here to help you promote your business with bag stuffers, fliers, posters, and whatever marketing needs your company may need. Why do business with AMS 1. You can Significantly Decreases compliance approval process delays 2. Reduce your opportunity costs 3. Shorten your time to market As one local business to another, we would appreciate the opportunity to give you a quote on your labels? We are fast yet cost effective and understand your need for compliance! This is what we’ll need to support you most effectively: 1. PDF of label artwork you want quoted (Without artwork: shape, size, and ink colors) 2. Type label (Substrate) and finish 3. Roll Direction 4. Quantity Needed and when 5. Price you’re currently paying (Optional but it helps us better understand your requirements)