Our Genetics Are Sold In Some Of Amsterdams Most Famous Coffeeshops
New Strains And Modernized Classics Available In Our Webshop
Proven And Dependable Germination And Growth Rates
High Quality Genetics For High Quality Flower
Amsterdam Genetics - High Quality Cannabis Seeds
About Amsterdam Genetics

Providing high quality genetics found in some of Amsterdams most famous coffeeshops; Amsterdam Genetics strains - like the world renowned 'White Choco' - stole the heart of many consumers. So to meet customers' high demand, Amsterdam Genetics started offering seeds of their most famous strains to the public. An endeavor rewarded with a sturdy fanbase and gratitude from growers all around the world. Back in 1985, the founders of Amsterdam Genetics were at the forefront of developing the Dutch cannabis culture. Years of experience and a true passion for cannabis ensured a firm foundation for this innovative brand to build on over the last few decades. Discover it yourself! Find Amsterdam Genetics cannabis seeds online: http://bit.ly/AG-Seeds or at our trusted resellers.