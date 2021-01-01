About this product
The Kryptonite Feminized strain is one of the stronger strains available at the moment. We crossed our all-time favorite Medijuana with the immensely potent Amnesia Trance, resulting in our stunning Kryptonite seeds. The taste can best be described as peppery with a lemony aftertaste. Kryptonite marijuana is a heavy smoke with great haze qualities.
Welcome to the official Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Leafly Page! It's a pleasure to be here with so many cannabis enthusiasts from all over the world! At AMS we specialize in bringing you the best of Dutch cannabis. With over 25 years in the business, you can trust us to bring you quality, resilient strains with maximum yield and potency.
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!
