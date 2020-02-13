About this product
Strawberry Ice ® Feminized is all you need after a nice dinner. Are you not in the mood for a sweet, sticky dessert? Enjoy the fruity taste of our Strawberry Ice weed. The THC crystals on the buds are glowy red and have a fresh strawberry taste and aroma. Smoking Strawberry ice will taste like a big bowl of delicious strawberry ice cream.
About this strain
Strawberry Ice is a heady, energetic strain that was named Best Sativa at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup. With big colorful flowers that emit an aroma of fresh strawberries, Strawberry Ice is a great choice for staying active and motivated throughout your day. The fruit flavors and subtle mint undertones lead the charge towards the creative, euphoric bliss of Strawberry Ice.
Strawberry Ice effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
68% of people report feeling focused
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds
Welcome to the official Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Leafly Page! It's a pleasure to be here with so many cannabis enthusiasts from all over the world! At AMS we specialize in bringing you the best of Dutch cannabis. With over 25 years in the business, you can trust us to bring you quality, resilient strains with maximum yield and potency.
With more than 180 strains and combo packs to choose from, we've got quality seeds for growers of all levels. Check out our classic Amsterdam strains like White Widow and Northern Lights or try some of our exclusive XTRM strains.
Come in, kick back, and make yourself at home. We'll help you throughout the entire growing process. You don't want your mailman to know you're getting marihuana seeds? No problem, we use the stealthiest shipping in the industry. Some of our clients don't even know they got our seeds until they find them hidden inside our stealthy packages. If you need any help or have any questions, feel free to reach out!
