  3. Amsterdam Seed Center
Amsterdam Seed Center

About Amsterdam Seed Center

The Amsterdam Seed Center was founded in 2011 and aims to be the best source to order cannabis seeds online. All the most popular seed banks under one roof. How easy can we make it? Even better! With over 30 years experience under that same roof and stocking only the very best seed banks, offering hundreds of different varieties, you'll be sure to always buy the right seeds. Next to cannabis seeds, you can get a variety of the best vaporisers, Sativa® bags, grinders and other smoking accessories, magic truffles and other smart products, clothing, cannabis/marihuana books and more.