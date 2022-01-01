About this product
2oz bottle
250 mg of active cannabinoids per bottle
Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids + synergistic terpene infusion
Essential Oils, Organic Theobroma, Coconut Oil & L-arginine for additional Bliss
Plant-based ingredients
Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!