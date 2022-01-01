About this product
30ml bottle
600mg of active cannabinoids per bottle
20mg of active cannabinoids per serving
Broad Spectrum of Cannabinoids with zero THC
Carried in organic, cold pressed hemp seed oil
MCT Oil
Plant-based ingredients
Made in the USA
600mg of active cannabinoids per bottle
20mg of active cannabinoids per serving
Broad Spectrum of Cannabinoids with zero THC
Carried in organic, cold pressed hemp seed oil
MCT Oil
Plant-based ingredients
Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!