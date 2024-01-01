Crumble (1g): Georgia Pie

by Anarchy Extracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A hydrocarbon refined concentrate made from dry & cured cannabis.

About this strain

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Anarchy Extracts
Anarchy Extracts
Shop products
Michigan Made, unleashing chaos in stores near you.
Rooted in Detroit's cannabis culture, the Anarchy family has been processing concentrate since 2014. Anarchy Extracts' mission is to provide clean, affordable concentrates. Now introducing Infused Pre-rolls!

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-P-000210
Notice a problem?Report this item