Crumble (1g): Rainbow Runtz

by Anarchy Extracts
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
A hydrocarbon refined concentrate made from dry & cured cannabis.

About this strain

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

Anarchy Extracts
Michigan Made, unleashing chaos in stores near you.
Rooted in Detroit's cannabis culture, the Anarchy family has been processing concentrate since 2014. Anarchy Extracts' mission is to provide clean, affordable concentrates. Now introducing Infused Pre-rolls!

  • MI, US: AU-P-000210
