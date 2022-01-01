Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels - Choice of 450mg or 900mg

450 MG CBD Oil - 15mg/softgel - 30 softgels

Concentration: 450mg Full Spectrum CBD & Cannabinoid oil blend



Serving Size: 15mg Full Spectrum CBD oil, minor cannabinoids and terpene blend per softgel



Carrier: Cold-pressed hemp seed oil



Flavor: All Natural (Earthy Flavor)



Extraction Process: Ethanol



Location: Kentucky-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by Steep Hill and SC Labs and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



450mg bottle contains 30 count softgels



900mg bottle contains 60 count softgels



Cannabinoid mg/ml

CBD 15.60

CBN 0.15

CBC 0.24

THC 1.41

Total 17.40

Max CBD 15.60

Max THC 1.41



This product is derived from federally legal hemp. Each softgel contains less than 0.3% THC by law and is non-intoxicating



Kentucky-based Ananda Hemp uses compliant and premium hemp flower extract infused in organic hemp seed oil with terpenes amended for added taste and benefit.



Their softgels contain 450mg of active cannabinoid in each 30 count bottle.The easy-to-swallow softgels contain 15mg of active cannabinoids in each capsule, and minimize the taste. They are one of Ananda's most popular hemp oil products.



Packaging: Plastic bottle with plastic cap.



Product Specifications: 30 softgel capsules in bottle. Each capsules serving provides 15mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract.



Product Ingredients: Ananda Hemp Flower Extract Raw, Organic Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil, Gelatin



Suggested Use: Take one capsules daily or as recommended by your health care professional.



Ananda Hemp is Kentucky Proud



*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.



Ananda Hemp is a Proud Member of:

Ananda Hemp is a Proud Member of the US Hemp Roundtable



About Ananda Hemp

Ananda Hemp is proud to support American farmers and the ever-growing hemp indsutry. Ananda Hemp farms and processes all their CBD oil products in the USA, working with family farms in Kentucky.



Ananda Hemp is a subsidary of Ecofibre Ltd. Over the last 2 decades, Ecofibre has collected and owns the largest private cannabis seed bank consisting of over 300+ cultivars, gathered from nearly every continent on Earth.



Ananda Hemp are US Hemp Roundtable members and Kentucky Proud



What Are Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels?

There are many reasons to take Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels and other CBD oil products. CBD, another name for cannabidiol, is a natural compound in hemp and cannabis plants. Not too long ago, CBD started becoming recognized and has since gained prestige for its therapeutic properties. Advocates of the constituent have praised CBD for its potential in thwarting seizures, anxiety, pain and plenty of other ailments, but further scientific research must be done to assess its benefits.



Specifically, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels offer a quick and easy option to consume CBD. Designed specifically to be easy-to-swallow, these CBD capsules are small cylindrical containers that hold specific amounts of CBD hemp oil.



With 15mg of active cannabinoids per serving, Anavii Market offers Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels in two sizes — 450mg or 900mg. The only difference between the two are the amount of pills in each container; the 450mg option holds 30 capsules while the 900mg one has 60. Either one of Ananda Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum Extract Gel Capsules - 450MG or 900MG - will supply you for a month or two!



Infused with concentrated CBD from cannabis plants, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels are created using raw hemp flower extract. Made from only plant-based ingredients, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels mix together hemp extract and hemp seed oil, encapsulated in gelatin. Of course, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels also include a variety of cannabinoids like CBDA, CBG, THCV, CBN, CBDV and CBC. It is important to remember that these softgels are hemp-derived and by law contain less than 0.3% THC.



In addition, Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels come in a small, plastic container so you can take them on the go! Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Capsules are a favorable solution for CBD users to get their specific amount of daily CBD. For continued and balanced wellness, adding CBD into one’s daily routine is essential and softgels are a great way to start!



Why Should I Take Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels?

Most people, especially new users of CBD, prefer taking capsules over other types of application because they're flavorless and similar to other multi-vitamins. They also go down relatively quickly and easily just with a glass of fresh water. Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels offer users the natural benefits of CBD in a convenient container.



For one thing, it’s easier to measure the exact dosage of CBD when you take Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Capsules. CBD oil tinctures can be more difficult because you have to carefully measure the drops to achieve any desired effects. This can be challenging to get the exact amount of drops each time, complicating the CBD consumption process and your efficacy analysis. With Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels, you simply add your desired quantity into your daily routine and you’re ready to go.



Another main reason people really enjoy taking Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels is due to its ability to remain fresh. This is key for those who tend to do a lot of traveling, for personal or career purposes. With Ananda Hemp full spectrum capsules, you don’t have to be concerned about them leaking all over your things like you might with oils, which usually come in easy-to-break glass bottles.



Even more, most people find it easier to integrate Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels into their daily regimen. This is exceptionally true for anyone who already takes vitamins or other supplements each day. Taking Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels really supports and helps with habit formation, which is great for people looking to get into a routine of taking CBD every day. All you have to do is remember to toss the capsules in the container where you hold your multi-vitamins or other daily ingestibles and you’re all set.



Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels — CBD Oil Full Spectrum Extract Gel Capsules That Really Work! How?

Cannabidiol is among the most prevalent of over 80 cannabinoids in cannabis plants. Every human has a biological system called the Endocannabinoid System (ECS). This system plays an essential role in regulating hormone secretion related to reproductive functions and responses to stress. All cannabinoids communicate with our ECS to stimulate overall wellness and balance.



Unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating and has little binding affinity for the body’s two cannabinoid receptors, meaning it doesn’t directly stimulate them. Instead, CBD activates many other non-cannabinoid receptors within the body. Specifically, CBD works with the Serotonin and Adenosine receptors.



What this means is that CBD directly interacts with and activates various receptors and channels to produce therapeutic effects. Specifically, CBD can help mediate inflammation, pain perception, and body temperature. It has also been reported in scientific journals to regulate a series of biological processes like addiction, sleep, appetite, anxiety, nausea and more.



The Right Way to Consume Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels

After consuming one of Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels, CBD and all nutrients found in cannabis oil are broken down into your liver through digestion. The natural compounds are then administered to your bloodstream, where they work to provide homeostasis to your body.



Plenty of individuals are fine taking one Ananda Hemp Capsule a day. But there are also many people who choose to increase their CBD intake and consume a second soft gel later in their day.



Most CBD pills can be taken on an empty stomach without any irritation or discomfort. However, if when taking Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels, you feel nausea or uneasiness, please continue taking them the next day with food.



Even so, it is recommended that you take your softgels after a meal food or a high-fat snack mainly because doing so might increase how quickly CBD is absorbed into your body.



Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels — Best Seller at Anavii Market

Anavii Market is a highly-reviewed industry leader in distributing Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels and CBD capsules. Every product at Anavii Market undergoes rigorous testing and third-party verification. This way you can feel safe knowing your CBD products have been verified by certified experts.



If you have questions about Ananda Hemp Full Spectrum Softgels or anything at all, please don’t hesitate to call us today at 502-209-8808 or you feel free to Contact Us here. We’re more than happy to help!