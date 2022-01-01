Elixinol CBD Oil Hemp Balm

125MG of the best CBD oil and cannabinoid rich hemp extract, verified

All Natural Ingredients

Nourish your skin with high quality CBD oil balm and natural skin moisturizers. This custom-formulated topical CBD blend improves dry, irritated and aged-looking skin, while promoting optimal skin health, for vibrancy and a youthful appearance.



The powerful addition of other ingredients, including the unique terpene nerolidol, contributes to the entourage effect to boost both the power and effectiveness of the product. This product will also help promote health throughout your body and is an entirely plant-based formula that includes whole-plant hemp extracts.



Serving Size: 125MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil in entire packaging



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: The CBD oil product has been verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Material Source: Colorado - USA Grown



Packaging: Plastic tube with plastic cap. Approximately 4 oz by weight.



Product Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Virgin Ucuuba Butter, Candeilla Wax, Virgin Andiroba Oil, Lemon Peel Essential Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil, Wintergreen Essential Oil, Nerolidol, Copaiba Oil, Blue Mallee Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Organic Calendula Flower Extract



Suggested Use: Use as needed



*** Disclaimer: Cannabinoid Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.



Do you have questions about our Elixinol CBD Hemp Balm or about CBD Oil in general? If so, please feel free to Contact Us here or give us a call at 502-209-8808. We are more than happy to help!