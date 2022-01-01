Green Remedy 200mg CBD Oil Topical

Concentration: 200mg CBD oil and cannabinoid rich extract



Serving Size: 4mg hemp-derived hemp extract per serving (1g); 60 servings per container



Carrier: Grapeseed Oil



Aroma: Citrus



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2



Location: Kentucky-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: Laboratory tested by ProVerde and verified through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/ml

CBD

4.01

CBC

0.15

THC

0.14

Total

4.30

Max CBD

4.01

Max THC

0.14



This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.



Packaging: Glass jar with plastic top. Approximately 5.3oz by weight.



Product Specifications: ﻿2 fl oz (60ml) bottle contains 200mg of hemp-derived extract. Each serving provides 4mg of full spectrum hemp-derived extract.



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract

100% Plant-based ingredients

No artificial fragrences

All natural herbal extracts

Non-GMO

Vegan

Gluten free

BPA-free packaging

Product Ingredient: Grapeseed Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Yellow Beeswax, Peppermint Oil, Coconut Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Organic Cypress Oil, Fennel Oil, Lemon Peel Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



Suggested Use: Apply to localized area as needed. Do not use on open wounds.



For further questions or concerns regarding our CBD oil topicals like Green Remedy CBD Oil Balm, please feel free to give us a call at 502-209-8808 or if you’d prefer, Contact Us here. We’re more than happy to assist you!



*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.