About this product
Life Patent Hemp Extract CBD Oil - 50/50 CBD/CBDA Blend - 500mg
Concentration: 500mg hemp extract with 50/50 blend of CBD oil and raw CBD oil (CBDa) with terpenes and flavinoids
Serving Size: 15mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container
Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil
Flavor: Lemon (**the CBDA causes a highly acidic and more harsh flavor)
Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction
Location: Colorado-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
500mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 7.13
CBDa 6.80
CBG 0.15
CBGa 0.15
CBC 0.42
THCa 0.14
9-THC 0.33
Total 15.12
Total CBD 13.93
Total THC 0.47
1000mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 14.26
CBDa 13.67
CBG 0.30
CBGa 0.30
CBC 0.85
THCa 0.28
9-THC 0.67
Total 30.32
Total CBD 26.25
Total THC 0.91
This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.
Life Patent Hemp Extract is a 50/50 blend of CBDa and CBD accompanied with MCT Coconut Oil, grown and processed in the United States.
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.
Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains your choice of either 500mg or 1000mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 15mg or 30mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
1oz or 30ml Bottle
500mg or 1000mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle including a 50/50 blend of CBD & CBDa
15 mg or 30mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving
Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavonoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more
Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil
All natural, plant-based ingredients
Grown & processed in the USA
Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 500mg or 1000mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural flavoring
Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow.
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
Concentration: 500mg hemp extract with 50/50 blend of CBD oil and raw CBD oil (CBDa) with terpenes and flavinoids
Serving Size: 15mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container
Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil
Flavor: Lemon (**the CBDA causes a highly acidic and more harsh flavor)
Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction
Location: Colorado-grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
500mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 7.13
CBDa 6.80
CBG 0.15
CBGa 0.15
CBC 0.42
THCa 0.14
9-THC 0.33
Total 15.12
Total CBD 13.93
Total THC 0.47
1000mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum
Cannabinoid mg/ml
CBD 14.26
CBDa 13.67
CBG 0.30
CBGa 0.30
CBC 0.85
THCa 0.28
9-THC 0.67
Total 30.32
Total CBD 26.25
Total THC 0.91
This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.
Life Patent Hemp Extract is a 50/50 blend of CBDa and CBD accompanied with MCT Coconut Oil, grown and processed in the United States.
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.
Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains your choice of either 500mg or 1000mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 15mg or 30mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
1oz or 30ml Bottle
500mg or 1000mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle including a 50/50 blend of CBD & CBDa
15 mg or 30mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving
Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavonoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more
Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil
All natural, plant-based ingredients
Grown & processed in the USA
Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 500mg or 1000mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural flavoring
Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow.
*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Anavii Market | Premium Verified Hemp-Derived CBD Oil
There are hundreds of CBD oil products in the market today, but not all CBD oil is created equally. Fortunately, quality CBD oil is our top priority. That is why Anavii Market has progressively taken steps to ensure we only provide the highest quality hemp-derived CBD oil products available. All brands offered have completed our industry leading, third-party verification for product purity. | Shop our curated collection at Anaviimarket.com |