Life Patent Hemp Extract CBD Oil - 50/50 CBD/CBDA Blend - 500mg

Concentration: 500mg hemp extract with 50/50 blend of CBD oil and raw CBD oil (CBDa) with terpenes and flavinoids



Serving Size: 15mg hemp-derived cannabinoid extract per serving - 1 dropper (1ml) with 30 servings per container



Carrier: MCT Coconut Oil



Flavor: Lemon (**the CBDA causes a highly acidic and more harsh flavor)



Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction



Location: Colorado-grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by ProVerde, an ISO-17025 certified laboratory and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



500mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum

Cannabinoid mg/ml

CBD 7.13

CBDa 6.80

CBG 0.15

CBGa 0.15

CBC 0.42

THCa 0.14

9-THC 0.33

Total 15.12

Total CBD 13.93

Total THC 0.47

1000mg Life Patent CBDA Oil Cannabinoid Spectrum

Cannabinoid mg/ml

CBD 14.26

CBDa 13.67

CBG 0.30

CBGa 0.30

CBC 0.85

THCa 0.28

9-THC 0.67

Total 30.32

Total CBD 26.25

Total THC 0.91



This is a hemp-derived CBD product. It contains less than 0.3% THC by concentration and is legal across all 50 states.



Life Patent Hemp Extract is a 50/50 blend of CBDa and CBD accompanied with MCT Coconut Oil, grown and processed in the United States.



Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic dropper top.



Product Specifications: 30ml (1oz) bottle contains your choice of either 500mg or 1000mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each serving provides 15mg or 30mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.



1oz or 30ml Bottle

500mg or 1000mg of active Cannabinoids per bottle including a 50/50 blend of CBD & CBDa

15 mg or 30mg Active Cannabinoids per Serving

Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract with terpenes and flavonoids including B-caryophyllene, Limonene, C-pinene, Myrcene and more

Pharmaceutical grade coconut oil

All natural, plant-based ingredients

Grown & processed in the USA

Product Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, 500mg or 1000mg per ounce of cannabinoid rich hemp extract, proprietary natural flavoring



Suggested Use: Take one dropperful once daily under the tongue. Hold for 20-30 seconds, then swallow.



*** Disclaimer: Hemp Extract is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.