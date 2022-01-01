Plus CBD Oil Raw Softgels - 300mg CBD extract
About this product
Plus CBD Oil Raw Softgels – 300mg in each bottle
Concentration: 300mg Full Spectrum Extract of raw CBDA and CBD Oil with other minor cannabinoids
Serving Size: 5mg of CBDA and CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle
Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Flavor: No Flavor
Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction
Location: European grown hemp
Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.
Cannabinoid
mg/softgel
CBD
2.89
CBDA
3.40
CBC
0.25
CBG
0.14
CBGa 0.11
CBDV
0.42
THC
0.25
THCa 0.16
Total
7.62
Max CBD
6.30
Max THC
0.41
Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight.
Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 300mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 5mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.
Full Spectrum CBD
+CBD Oil's Raw Plant Formulation with CBDa
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base
Non-GMO
Gluten Free
100% Vegetarian
Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 5mg of raw Cannabidiolic-acid (CBDa) and Cannabidiol (CBD) blend, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica
*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.
***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.
