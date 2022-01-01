Plus CBD Oil Raw Softgels – 300mg in each bottle

Concentration: 300mg Full Spectrum Extract of raw CBDA and CBD Oil with other minor cannabinoids



Serving Size: 5mg of CBDA and CBD extract per serving; 1 softgel per serving; 60 softgels per bottle



Carrier: Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Flavor: No Flavor



Extraction Process: Supercritical CO2 Extraction



Location: European grown hemp



Third-Party Laboratory Testing: This product has been third-party laboratory tested by SC Labs and verified for quality assurance through our third-party verification, Verified Life Cycle. The products are free of microbiologics, pesticides and herbicides, residual solvents, and heavy metals.



Cannabinoid

mg/softgel

CBD

2.89

CBDA

3.40

CBC

0.25

CBG

0.14

CBGa 0.11

CBDV

0.42

THC

0.25

THCa 0.16

Total

7.62

Max CBD

6.30

Max THC

0.41



Packaging: Glass bottle with plastic top. Approximately 4oz by weight.



Product Specifications: 60 capsules per bottle containing 300mg of hemp-derived CBD extract. Each softgel provides 5mg of full spectrum hemp-derived CBD extract.



Full Spectrum CBD

+CBD Oil's Raw Plant Formulation with CBDa

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Base

Non-GMO

Gluten Free

100% Vegetarian

Product Ingredients: 60mg of Hemp Oil (Aerial Plant Parts) including 5mg of raw Cannabidiolic-acid (CBDa) and Cannabidiol (CBD) blend, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Vegetarian Softgel (Vegetable Cellulose, Water), Silica



*** Disclaimer: CBD Oil is not intended for use under the age of 18. Do not take if you are pregnant or lactating. Consult your physician before use if you have a medical condition or are taking any medication. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



***These statements and product has not been evaluated tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.



