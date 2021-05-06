Drift: Sip and Smoke Herbal CBD and CBG Tea Blend
About this product
Ingredients
Organic CBD Hemp from Anthill Farm! -calming, muscle relaxation, stress relief, sleep aid.
Organic CBG hemp- Stress and pain relief, excellent for skin and stomach disorders.
Tulsi (Holy Basil) know for its clarifying and regenerative properties
Lemon balm- calming for the nervous system,
Mugwort- helps with sleep and dream re-call
Mullein- excellent for colds and coughs
Rose-anti-inflammatory and heart health
Chamomile- calming and sleep promoting
All these herbs are safe to drink or smoke.
To sip, add loose tea to a pot of tea-bag and strain. Add some non-dairy milk or fat like coconut oil, to best absorb the CBD.
To smoke simply, add mix to pipe or rolling papers, light and enjoy.
About this strain
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
White CBG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with