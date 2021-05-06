Drift to a more peaceful state of mind and wellness, with this relaxing blend of balancing and calming herbs and CBD. It is also a great immune boosting tea. Each 16.8 gram bag contains 650 mg CBD and CBG per container.



Ingredients



Organic CBD Hemp from Anthill Farm! -calming, muscle relaxation, stress relief, sleep aid.



Organic CBG hemp- Stress and pain relief, excellent for skin and stomach disorders.



Tulsi (Holy Basil) know for its clarifying and regenerative properties



Lemon balm- calming for the nervous system,



Mugwort- helps with sleep and dream re-call



Mullein- excellent for colds and coughs



Rose-anti-inflammatory and heart health



Chamomile- calming and sleep promoting



All these herbs are safe to drink or smoke.



To sip, add loose tea to a pot of tea-bag and strain. Add some non-dairy milk or fat like coconut oil, to best absorb the CBD.



To smoke simply, add mix to pipe or rolling papers, light and enjoy.



