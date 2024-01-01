

Meet Antone Rae: the vibrant hemp-inspired creation born from the passion of dynamic duo Lavaris and Chelsea! Introduced to the wonders of CBD in 2018 after years of exploring cannabis for medicinal benefits, this power couple quickly transformed their personal relief into a mission.



In 2020, alongside their growing family, Antone Rae blossomed into a lifestyle dedicated to dismantling the outdated stigmas surrounding cannabis and hemp. They believe in the healing power of these plants and are on a quest to spread that knowledge!



Antone Rae’s products are crafted for everyday heroes—professionals, parents, and seniors—who seek natural relief in their busy lives. With a commitment to educate and empower, they deliver premium-quality products designed to improve your health and well-being. Join the movement and embrace a more holistic approach to wellness with Antone Rae!

