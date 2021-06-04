Loading…
Logo for the brand APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

APE GOLD sauce cart 1100 mg.

About this product

APE GOLD 1.1G (SATIVA)

THC 800 mg / CBD 200 mg.

A great help in getting things done. It provides a potent, long-lasting stimulation and euphoric effect. The flavor has hints of exotic fruits.
