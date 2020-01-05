About this product
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
