Cherry Do-Si-Dos, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, creative, and tingly. Consumers find this strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience anxiety, so it’s important to take it slowly with this strain until you know how it makes you feel. smoking this strain. Cherry Do-Si-Dos is believed to be 23% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.