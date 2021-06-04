APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS sauce cart 1100 mg.
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS 1.1G (HYBRID)
THC 800 mg / CBD 200 mg.
This strain induces a happy cerebral high and an uplifted mood making social environments more enjoyable. Followed by body and mind relaxation, pain relief and appetite boost, as well as increased focus.
It tastes like pineapple, pine and cedar.
