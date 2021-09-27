About this product

Rainbow Runtz is an incredible hybrid with ridiculous, sweet flavors and a gigantic THC content. This is an example of modern cannabis breeding at its very best, and you should try it.



Rainbow Runtz comes from a long line of potent strains, so it’s no surprise that it packs a powerful punch. Rainbow Runtz from Grower’s Choice has densely-packed buds with a tropical scent. Smoke gives a fruit-filled candy flavor that tastes like all the best desserts. Some buds even develop vibrant pink and violet accents for an aesthetic finish.



With an intensely high THC content of 28-33%, Rainbow Runtz delivers relaxing effects with a strong body buzz.