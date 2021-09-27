About this product
Rainbow Runtz is an incredible hybrid with ridiculous, sweet flavors and a gigantic THC content. This is an example of modern cannabis breeding at its very best, and you should try it.
Rainbow Runtz comes from a long line of potent strains, so it’s no surprise that it packs a powerful punch. Rainbow Runtz from Grower’s Choice has densely-packed buds with a tropical scent. Smoke gives a fruit-filled candy flavor that tastes like all the best desserts. Some buds even develop vibrant pink and violet accents for an aesthetic finish.
With an intensely high THC content of 28-33%, Rainbow Runtz delivers relaxing effects with a strong body buzz.
Rainbow Runtz comes from a long line of potent strains, so it’s no surprise that it packs a powerful punch. Rainbow Runtz from Grower’s Choice has densely-packed buds with a tropical scent. Smoke gives a fruit-filled candy flavor that tastes like all the best desserts. Some buds even develop vibrant pink and violet accents for an aesthetic finish.
With an intensely high THC content of 28-33%, Rainbow Runtz delivers relaxing effects with a strong body buzz.
About this strain
Rainbow Runtz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
GO APE!
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.
We are a line of premium cannabis products that set a new benchmark for quality and design.
DIFFERENT TIME - DIFFERENT APE
APE’s concept of THC/CBD mixes (“Different high for different time”) provided this lifestyle brand a loyal following since its inception in 2021.
APE HAS MORE
Extra 10% more sauce gives our customers an extra 200 more puffs (volume 1.1g)
APE HAS QUALITY
We use the best materials: both ceramic coils and heaters which retain heat.
APE HAS SAUCE
Our special formula contains both live resin and triple distillate, so our customers can get more puffs per cart without sacrificing the amazing aroma and fresh taste of the flower itself.