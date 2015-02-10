Red Dragon is an sativa-dominated hybrid. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. This strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. The effects of Red Dragon are slightly sativa dominant, characterized by an uplifting euphoria that leaves you giggly, talkative, sociable, and happy. his is one of those energizing strains, making it a great option for users looking to enjoy the effects of cannabis without becoming lethargic. The flavors and aromas of this strain are very intriguing, boasting a complex combination of woody pine aromas with spicy, slightly herbal flavours.



Glass jar with grinder