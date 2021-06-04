Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

APE Premium Cannabis Corp.

SFV OG sauce cart 1100 mg.

Product rating:

About this product

SFV OG 1.1G (HYBRID)

THC 200 mg / CBD 800 mg.

It will make you feel euphoric and will put a smile on your face. It helps you become more talkative and get tedious work done. It has a lemon scent with a few pine notes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!