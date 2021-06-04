APE Premium Cannabis Corp.
SFV OG sauce cart 1100 mg.
Product rating:
About this product
SFV OG 1.1G (HYBRID)
THC 200 mg / CBD 800 mg.
It will make you feel euphoric and will put a smile on your face. It helps you become more talkative and get tedious work done. It has a lemon scent with a few pine notes.
