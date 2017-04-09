About this strain
818 OG effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
