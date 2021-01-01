About this product
Strong, sweet and spicy (Ooh La La La) She's a well rounded lady featuring a musky imitation strawberry taste, this strain lives up to its linage. Typically found as a cross between the sweet CBD Strawberry Cough and the pungent GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). She's got the looks and by god she's got the taste, the Lauryn Hill of the cookie family.
THC: <0.2%
CBD: +5%
