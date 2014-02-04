Apollo Grown
Blue Hawaiian
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
The in house Apollo Grown Blue Hawaiian is one of our speciality strains. Expect a full body mouthful of sweet citrus and tropical berry aromas. The Blue Hawaiian also packs a punch with our latest batch coming in at just over 20% THC. With a beautiful terpene profile, great look and feeling, the Blue Hawaiian is hard to beat.
136 people told us about effects:
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
