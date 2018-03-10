Loading…
Apollo Grown

Bubba's Gift Crumble

IndicaTHC 14%CBD

A fine light golden blonde crumble with a classic spicy, earthy sweet goodness that is Bubba's Gift.

45 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
