Apollo Grown
Cannatonic Shatter
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
A 2:1 CBD to THC handcrafted blend of Cannatonic. Expect sweet robust and earthy notes.
Cannatonic effects
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
