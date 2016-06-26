Apollo Grown
Great White Shark Crumble
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
A heavy hitting sativa that will keep you feeling euphoric and energetic. The in-house cultivators on the Apollo Grown Crew squad spent years growing this strain in the mountainous regions of Humboldt County and perfecting its unique ways of growing. Now they have brought this epic strain to life in the beautiful central Oregon foothills. Aromas of fruit and skunk give it the perfect terpene profile for any cannabis connoisseur.
Great White Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
348 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
