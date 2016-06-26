About this product

A heavy hitting sativa that will keep you feeling euphoric and energetic. The in-house cultivators on the Apollo Grown Crew squad spent years growing this strain in the mountainous regions of Humboldt County and perfecting its unique ways of growing. Now they have brought this epic strain to life in the beautiful central Oregon foothills. Aromas of fruit and skunk give it the perfect terpene profile for any cannabis connoisseur.