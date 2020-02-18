Apollo Grown
Mendo Breath Shatter
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The Mendo Breath shatter from Apollo Grown has a crisp golden clarity to it, with a nice shatter consistency. There’s a sweet, earthy pine aroma coming off the Mendo Breath shatter.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
341 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!