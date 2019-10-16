Apollo Grown
Mr. Nice
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
The Apollo Grown Mr. Nice is a gorgeous looking flower with a great hashy, pungent earthy sweet aroma and a mellow cananbinoid profile that will leave you satisfied time and time again.
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
