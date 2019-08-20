Apollo Grown
Quantum Kush Crumble
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A super stable consistency with a great blonde look and classic Quantum Kush taste of that sweet, pungent earthy goodness.
Quantum Kush effects
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
