Apollo Grown
Sour Cookies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This Apollo Grown Sour Cookies has super dense and sticky buds with a terpene profile that leans more towards the GSC than the Sour Diesel in it's lineage. Notes of pungent diesel and spicy sweet fire are detected in this flower.
Sour Cookies effects
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
