Apollo's Delta 8 THC gummies are the best-tasting way to get your daily dose of Delta 8. Enjoy the delicious flavors of our award-winning gummies while experiencing the uplifting, relaxing feeling of Delta 8. Our gummies are natural; vegan, and contain 25mg of Apollo’s pure Delta 8 extract per gummy. Apollo combines the highest quality Delta 8 with our all-natural, vegan gummies. We guarantee that these are the best-tasting Delta 8 gummies on the market. Unlike inferior gummy products, ours are manufactured in a GMP facility and will not melt during transit.
Ingesting Delta 8 has a different effect and duration that vaping Delta 8. Because it is absorbed through the digestive tract, it takes 30-60 minutes to take effect.
