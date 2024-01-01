Loading...

Apothca

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Apothca products

48 products
Product image for Platinum Garlic
Flower
Platinum Garlic
by Apothca
Product image for Platinum Garlic Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Platinum Garlic Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 22.7%
Product image for Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 77.9%
Product image for Moonrise Wax 1g
Wax
Moonrise Wax 1g
by Apothca
THC 80.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
Product image for Master Kush
Flower
Master Kush
by Apothca
Product image for Master Kush Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Master Kush Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 20.9%
Product image for Goji OG
Flower
Goji OG
by Apothca
Product image for Honolulu Strangler Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Honolulu Strangler Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 70.2%
Product image for Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.7%
Product image for Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 75%
Product image for Flo OG RSO 0.5g
Rick Simpson Oil
Flo OG RSO 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 66.7%
Product image for East Coast Sour Diesel Bubble Hash 0.5g
Hash
East Coast Sour Diesel Bubble Hash 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack Herer Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropicanna Cookies
Flower
Tropicanna Cookies
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Product image for Grateful Breath
Flower
Grateful Breath
by Apothca
THC 17.2%
Product image for Grateful Breath Shake
Shake
Grateful Breath Shake
by Apothca
Product image for Flo OG
Flower
Flo OG
by Apothca
Product image for Lemoncello Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lemoncello Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Honolulu Strangler
Flower
Honolulu Strangler
by Apothca
THC 25.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Moonrise Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Moonrise Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 16%
CBD 0%