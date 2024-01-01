We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Apothca
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Apothca products
48 products
Flower
Platinum Garlic
by Apothca
4.9
(
8
)
Pre-rolls
Platinum Garlic Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 22.7%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Tropicanna Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 77.9%
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Moonrise Wax 1g
by Apothca
THC 80.1%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Master Kush
by Apothca
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Master Kush Pre-roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 20.9%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Goji OG
by Apothca
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Honolulu Strangler Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 23%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Tangie Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 70.2%
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Jungle Refinery Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.7%
3.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Grapefruit Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 75%
3.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Flo OG RSO 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 66.7%
Hash
East Coast Sour Diesel Bubble Hash 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropicanna Cookies
by Apothca
THC 12.9%
Flower
Grateful Breath
by Apothca
THC 17.2%
Shake
Grateful Breath Shake
by Apothca
Flower
Flo OG
by Apothca
Pre-rolls
Lemoncello Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Honolulu Strangler
by Apothca
THC 25.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Moonrise Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
by Apothca
THC 14.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Apothca
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Apothca
Catalog