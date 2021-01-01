About this product

What it is

Warming body cream with stimulating plant extracts. Use in the morning and prior to physical activity to invigorate tired muscles and joints and to provide an all natural pick-me-up.



Who is it for

All skin types.



What it does

Plant extracts of ginger, capsaicin and grapefruit help increase blood flow and rejuvenate tired muscles, hydrates and warms while awakening the mind.



Key Ingredients

Ginger – analgesic, stimulant

Capsaicin– warming, anti-inflammatory

Grapefruit– antiseptic, antidepressant

Calendula – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic

Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial



How to use

Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on tired and sore areas. Use with massage or body work. Use in the morning or prior to physical activity to stimulate the body and senses.



What sets it apart

Intense moisture, warming, increases blood flow.



What to expect

Aroma: citrus, spicy

Product texture: medium weight cream

Skin feel: hydrated, warming



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.