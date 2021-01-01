Apothecanna
stimulating creme
About this product
What it is
Warming body cream with stimulating plant extracts. Use in the morning and prior to physical activity to invigorate tired muscles and joints and to provide an all natural pick-me-up.
Who is it for
All skin types.
What it does
Plant extracts of ginger, capsaicin and grapefruit help increase blood flow and rejuvenate tired muscles, hydrates and warms while awakening the mind.
Key Ingredients
Ginger – analgesic, stimulant
Capsaicin– warming, anti-inflammatory
Grapefruit– antiseptic, antidepressant
Calendula – anti-inflammatory, antiseptic
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, antibacterial
How to use
Massage desired amount from top to toe, focusing on tired and sore areas. Use with massage or body work. Use in the morning or prior to physical activity to stimulate the body and senses.
What sets it apart
Intense moisture, warming, increases blood flow.
What to expect
Aroma: citrus, spicy
Product texture: medium weight cream
Skin feel: hydrated, warming
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
