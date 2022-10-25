About this product
Calm-inducing essential oils are added to our moisturizing creme base, creating a soft, silky lotion that soothes and relaxes the mind and body.
What is it?
Moisturizing body cream fortified with healing essential oils that ease tension and soothe inflammatory skin conditions.
What does it do?
Our Calming formula reduces stress levels and the symptoms that arise from physical and mental distress.
Its therapeutic properties alleviate anxiety, relieve headaches, ease mental strain, and quell skin irritation and flare-ups.
How do I use it?
Smooth creme over your hands, neck, and temples, focusing on where you hold tension. Use regularly on areas where you experience skin irritation or inflammation. Breathe in the aroma for an immediate peaceful, easy feeling. Combine with Calming Mind Body Oil during massage or body work for ultimate relaxation. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.
What sets it apart?
Our Calming product line combines an unprecedented blend of spirit-soothing ingredients that work together to relax and restore harmony. The moisturizing cream provides added relief from skin inflammation and irritation. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, not tested on animals.
Key Ingredients
Lavender – eases stress, focuses the mind
Chamomile – promotes relaxation, soothes irritation
Frankincense – relieves anxiety, natural sedative
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress
What should I expect?
Aroma: woody, resinous
Product texture: medium-weight cream
Skin feel: hydrating, soothing
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
What is it?
Moisturizing body cream fortified with healing essential oils that ease tension and soothe inflammatory skin conditions.
What does it do?
Our Calming formula reduces stress levels and the symptoms that arise from physical and mental distress.
Its therapeutic properties alleviate anxiety, relieve headaches, ease mental strain, and quell skin irritation and flare-ups.
How do I use it?
Smooth creme over your hands, neck, and temples, focusing on where you hold tension. Use regularly on areas where you experience skin irritation or inflammation. Breathe in the aroma for an immediate peaceful, easy feeling. Combine with Calming Mind Body Oil during massage or body work for ultimate relaxation. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.
What sets it apart?
Our Calming product line combines an unprecedented blend of spirit-soothing ingredients that work together to relax and restore harmony. The moisturizing cream provides added relief from skin inflammation and irritation. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, not tested on animals.
Key Ingredients
Lavender – eases stress, focuses the mind
Chamomile – promotes relaxation, soothes irritation
Frankincense – relieves anxiety, natural sedative
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress
What should I expect?
Aroma: woody, resinous
Product texture: medium-weight cream
Skin feel: hydrating, soothing
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Apothecanna
The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis.
Life Science.
Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level.
Why Cannabinoids?
Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs.
Performance Enhancer.
Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get!
What's in:
Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging.
What's not in:
Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.
Life Science.
Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level.
Why Cannabinoids?
Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs.
Performance Enhancer.
Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get!
What's in:
Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging.
What's not in:
Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.