Calm-inducing essential oils are added to our moisturizing creme base, creating a soft, silky lotion that soothes and relaxes the mind and body.

What is it?



Moisturizing body cream fortified with healing essential oils that ease tension and soothe inflammatory skin conditions.



What does it do?



Our Calming formula reduces stress levels and the symptoms that arise from physical and mental distress.

Its therapeutic properties alleviate anxiety, relieve headaches, ease mental strain, and quell skin irritation and flare-ups.



How do I use it?



Smooth creme over your hands, neck, and temples, focusing on where you hold tension. Use regularly on areas where you experience skin irritation or inflammation. Breathe in the aroma for an immediate peaceful, easy feeling. Combine with Calming Mind Body Oil during massage or body work for ultimate relaxation. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.



What sets it apart?



Our Calming product line combines an unprecedented blend of spirit-soothing ingredients that work together to relax and restore harmony. The moisturizing cream provides added relief from skin inflammation and irritation. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, not tested on animals.



Key Ingredients



Lavender – eases stress, focuses the mind



Chamomile – promotes relaxation, soothes irritation



Frankincense – relieves anxiety, natural sedative



Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress



What should I expect?



Aroma: woody, resinous



Product texture: medium-weight cream



Skin feel: hydrating, soothing



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.