Apothecanna
Calming Body Oil 1oz
About this product
What it is
Moisturizing body oil with calming plant extracts. Meditative and relaxing; use during times of stress, before bed and to treat topical irritation. Use with massage to ease tension or after physical activity to calm the body and senses.
Who it is for
All skin types. Ideal for times of stress and to calm the body and the mind.
What it does
Chamomile, lavender, frankincense and cannabis combine to create a sense of well-being, relieve anxiety and to ease physical tension.
Key Ingredients
Avocado Oil – antioxidant, vitamin rich, hydrating
Lavender – analgesic, soothing
Chamomile – analgesic, soothing
Frankincense – analgesic, antiseptic antispasmodic, astringent
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory
How to use
Massage desired amount focusing on areas holding tension. Apply directly to temples, chest and pulse points to relieve anxiety and in times of extreme stress. Use after physical activity and before bedtime to relax the body and calm the mind. Breathe in deep after use.
What sets it apart
Intense moisture, relieves stress, restores balance.
What to expect
Aroma: woody, resinous
Product texture: medium weight oil
Skin feel: hydrated, calming
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
