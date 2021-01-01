About this product

What it is

Moisturizing body oil with calming plant extracts. Meditative and relaxing; use during times of stress, before bed and to treat topical irritation. Use with massage to ease tension or after physical activity to calm the body and senses.



Who it is for

All skin types. Ideal for times of stress and to calm the body and the mind.



What it does

Chamomile, lavender, frankincense and cannabis combine to create a sense of well-being, relieve anxiety and to ease physical tension.



Key Ingredients

Avocado Oil – antioxidant, vitamin rich, hydrating

Lavender – analgesic, soothing

Chamomile – analgesic, soothing

Frankincense – analgesic, antiseptic antispasmodic, astringent

Cannabis – anti-inflammatory



How to use

Massage desired amount focusing on areas holding tension. Apply directly to temples, chest and pulse points to relieve anxiety and in times of extreme stress. Use after physical activity and before bedtime to relax the body and calm the mind. Breathe in deep after use.



What sets it apart

Intense moisture, relieves stress, restores balance.



What to expect

Aroma: woody, resinous

Product texture: medium weight oil

Skin feel: hydrated, calming



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.