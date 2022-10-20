Invigorating essential oils combined with our moisturizing cream give legs and feet the jump-start they need to take on the day.

What is it?



Moisturizing body cream fortified with all-natural plant extracts that promote blood flow while reducing inflammation.



What does it do?



The powerful plant extracts in our Circulating formula rejuvenate fatigued muscles. Its warming properties promote blood circulation, improve mobility, and reduce inflammation.



How do I use it?



Massage into your legs and feet first thing in the morning, after sedentary periods, and before/during exercise to improve mobility and loosen stiff muscles. Mix with Circulating Oil during massage for deep-down stimulation. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.



What sets it apart?



The active ingredients in our Circulating product line provide a plant-based alternative to increase blood flow and reduce inflammation. We use only food-grade essential oils. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.



Key Ingredients



Ginger – improves circulation, enhances blood flow



Capsaicin – alleviates pain, warming



Grapefruit – natural energizer, decreases fluid retention



Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress



What should I expect?



Aroma: citrus, spicy



Product texture: medium-weight cream



Skin feel: quickly absorbed, lightly hydrating



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.