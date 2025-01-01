About this product
What is it?
Extra strength, moisturizing body cream loaded with healing, anti-inflammatory plant extracts.
What does it do?
Our Extra Strength formula provides powerful relief from chronic conditions like arthritis, migraines, and carpal tunnel as well as short-term setbacks like strains, sprains, cramps, bruises, and sun and wind burn. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints, and weather-exposed skin.
How do I use it?
Massage into areas of pain and discomfort. Use standalone or combine with Extra Strength Body Oil during massage or body work for targeted pain relief and muscle relaxation. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.
What sets it apart?
Our Extra Strength product line packs double the active ingredients of our original Relieving line to give you the most rapid rebound possible. The moisturizing cream provides maximum coverage. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.
Key Ingredients
Arnica – heals bruising, relieves sprains
Peppermint – soothes skin, reduces inflammation
Juniper – reduces swelling, soothes nerves
Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress
What should I expect?
Aroma: minty
Product texture: medium-weight cream
Skin feel: soft, cooling
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Apothecanna
The first all-natural beauty and wellness line supercharged by cannabis.
Life Science.
Designed to enhance your active lifestyle, the all-natural ingredients in Apothecanna are purposefully picked for their therapeutic values. We bring back the strength of traditional plant medicine to treat modern problems. Simply put, it’s nature to the next level.
Why Cannabinoids?
Compounds found in the cannabis plant known as ‘cannabinoids’ interact with receptors throughout our body to relieve pain and inflammation, reduce redness and skin irritation, increase circualtion and reduce stress. Apothecanna formulations blend select essential oils with cannabinoids to create potent products to fit your needs.
Performance Enhancer.
Whether it’s the opening prep talk, the final push up that hill or the much appreciated post-stretch, Apothecanna is there to help. Tailor-made with a blend of organic and wild-crafted plant concentrates, Apothecanna is fast acting, long lasting and highly effective. After all, life is a sport and we can use all the support we can get!
What's in:
Organic and wildcrafted ingredients, food grade pressed oils, therapeutic-grade essential oils, recyclable packaging.
What's not in:
Synthetic ingredients, parabens, artificial colors and fragrance, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum.
