Extra strength, moisturizing body cream loaded with healing, anti-inflammatory plant extracts.



Our Extra Strength formula provides powerful relief from chronic conditions like arthritis, migraines, and carpal tunnel as well as short-term setbacks like strains, sprains, cramps, bruises, and sun and wind burn. Cooling and invigorating, perfect for use on sore muscles, swollen joints, and weather-exposed skin.



Massage into areas of pain and discomfort. Use standalone or combine with Extra Strength Body Oil during massage or body work for targeted pain relief and muscle relaxation. Try refrigerating for an extra refreshing sensation after sun or physical activity. Avoid broken skin and sensitive areas. For topical use only.



Our Extra Strength product line packs double the active ingredients of our original Relieving line to give you the most rapid rebound possible. The moisturizing cream provides maximum coverage. No parabens, no waxes, non-GMO, vegan, non-psychoactive, never tested on animals.



Arnica – heals bruising, relieves sprains



Peppermint – soothes skin, reduces inflammation



Juniper – reduces swelling, soothes nerves



Cannabis – anti-inflammatory, relieves stress



Aroma: minty



Product texture: medium-weight cream



Skin feel: soft, cooling



