Apothecanna
Extra Strength Relieving Spray 2oz
About this product
What it is
Double strength, fast acting, pain relieving body spray with organic essential oils and plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating.
Who it is for
All skin types. Ideal for before and after athletic activity. Perfect for use on sore muscles and swollen joints.
What it does
Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation.
Key Ingredients
Arnica – analgesic , anti-inflammatory
Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating
Juniper – antirheumatic, antiseptic
Clove – antimicrobial, antiseptic, stimulating
Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory
How to use
Spray 1-2 mists on targeted area.
What sets it apart
Fast acting, deeply penetrating relief.
What to expect
Aroma: mint, fresh
Product texture: slightly tacky upon first contact
Skin feel: cooling
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
