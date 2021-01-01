About this product

What it is

Double strength, fast acting, pain relieving body spray with organic essential oils and plant extracts. Cooling and invigorating.



Who it is for

All skin types. Ideal for before and after athletic activity. Perfect for use on sore muscles and swollen joints.



What it does

Peppermint, juniper, arnica and cannabis provide fast acting relief from pain and inflammation.



Key Ingredients

Arnica – analgesic , anti-inflammatory

Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating

Juniper – antirheumatic, antiseptic

Clove – antimicrobial, antiseptic, stimulating

Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory



How to use

Spray 1-2 mists on targeted area.



What sets it apart

Fast acting, deeply penetrating relief.



What to expect

Aroma: mint, fresh

Product texture: slightly tacky upon first contact

Skin feel: cooling



