Apothecanna
lip buzz
About this product
What it is
Ultra emollient and protective, nourishing treatment for distressed lips.
Who it is for
All skin types. Ideal for cold, dry climates.
What it does
Restores natural moisture and relieves discomfort resulting from chapped lips and blistering
Key Ingredients
Mango Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing
Shea Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing
Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating
Grapefruit – anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, stimulating
Ylang Ylang - antiseptic
Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory
How to use
Apply generously to lips daily and as needed.
What sets it apart
Fast acting, fast absorbing, ultra hydrating.
What to expect
Aroma: fruity, herbal
Product texture: light weight balm
Skin feel: fast absorbing, silky finish
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ultra emollient and protective, nourishing treatment for distressed lips.
Who it is for
All skin types. Ideal for cold, dry climates.
What it does
Restores natural moisture and relieves discomfort resulting from chapped lips and blistering
Key Ingredients
Mango Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing
Shea Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing
Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating
Grapefruit – anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, stimulating
Ylang Ylang - antiseptic
Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory
How to use
Apply generously to lips daily and as needed.
What sets it apart
Fast acting, fast absorbing, ultra hydrating.
What to expect
Aroma: fruity, herbal
Product texture: light weight balm
Skin feel: fast absorbing, silky finish
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!