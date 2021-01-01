About this product

What it is

Ultra emollient and protective, nourishing treatment for distressed lips.



Who it is for

All skin types. Ideal for cold, dry climates.



What it does

Restores natural moisture and relieves discomfort resulting from chapped lips and blistering



Key Ingredients

Mango Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing

Shea Butter – anti-inflammatory, hydrating, nourishing

Peppermint – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, stimulating

Grapefruit – anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, stimulating

Ylang Ylang - antiseptic

Cannabis – antibacterial, anti-inflammatory



How to use

Apply generously to lips daily and as needed.



What sets it apart

Fast acting, fast absorbing, ultra hydrating.



What to expect

Aroma: fruity, herbal

Product texture: light weight balm

Skin feel: fast absorbing, silky finish



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.