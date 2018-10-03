Loading…
Logo for the brand Apothecary Extracts

Apothecary Extracts

SPK Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

SPK effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
