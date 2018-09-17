About this strain
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
10% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
