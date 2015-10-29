Black Domina is a potent blend of (many attest) several of the cannabis industry's most notable Indica strains (i.e. Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant and Afghani) the end result of which is a primarily Indica-Dominant, joyful and hungry, spicy, earth and citrus, late-in-the-evening hybrid which consumers often enjoy for its body-numbing effects and (ultimately) the arrival of sleep.