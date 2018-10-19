Do-Si-Dos strain info

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Do-Si-Dos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Do-Si-Dos is limonene.

Do-Si-Dos growing info

Do-Si-Dos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Do-Si-Dos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Do-Si-Dos will finish in September through October. Do-Si-Dos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.