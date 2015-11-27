About this product
THC: 15.90% | CBD: 0.07%
About this strain
Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.
Durga Mata effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!