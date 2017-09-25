About this product
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 18.64% CBD: 0.08%
About this strain
A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation.
Nightmare Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
