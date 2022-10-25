A pack of seven (7) strain specific, whole gram pre rolls (7g total) by Applegate Valley Organics (AVO). Querkle is a mental-outlook-improving, potent, 80/20, Indica-Dominant, grape, skunk and berry, evening/bedtime hybrid blend of Space Queen and Purple Urkle. Consumers of this somewhat-slow-to-take-effect strain will usually experience a near-narcotic physical high in addition to the spontaneous urge to laugh at (almost) anything but minus the will power to walk past the fridge.