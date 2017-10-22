About this product
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 16.78% CBD: 0.07%
A cross between Purple Urkle and Space Queen, Querkle from Subcool's The Dank is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that carries a strong grape and berry aroma. Querkle blooms with vibrant lavender hues and a heavy dusting of crystal resin that blankets its bulky colas in a frost-like coat. Heavily euphoric and cerebral, Querkle may be used during the day but is ideal for evening use as it relaxes muscles and guides the mind into sleep.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
